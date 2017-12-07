Rheem to sponsor Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece in Xfinity Series

Rheem will sponsor Joe Gibbs Racing across two cars in the Xfinity Series next season, sponsoring Christopher Bell and Ryan Preece.

The company will be on Bell’s No. 20 Toyota for 23 races and Preece’s No. 18 Toyota for 10 races.

Rheem, which manufactures heating, cooling, water heating, pool/spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, sponsored Richard Childress Racing cars for the last three seasons in Xfinity.

Rheem has sponsored Xfinity teams every year since 2008.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rheem,” team owner Joe Gibbs said in a press release. “They have built a winning company in their industry with many of the same attributes we hold valuable at our race team. Rheem has a long history in our sport and they understand what it takes to be successful. We think Christopher (Bell) and Ryan (Preece) will represent them well both on and off the track.”

Bell enters his first full-time season with JGR after winning the Camping World Truck Series championship with Kyle Busch Motorsports. The 21-year old driver made eight Xfinity starts this season and earned his first win Oct. 21 at Kansas Speedway.

Preece’s 10 races for 2018 come after he made four starts for JGR this season and finished in the top five in each, winning at Iowa Speedway on July 29.

and on Facebook