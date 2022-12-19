Rhamondre Stevenson's best plays from 172-yard game Week 15
Watch all of New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson's best plays from his 172-yard game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season
With the 2022 NFL playoffs right around the corner, lets take a look at the teams that have secured a spot in the postseason.
Week 15 is set to be a pivotal juncture for several teams in playoff contention. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders headline the action.
What did Jakobi Meyers see on the final play of the Patriots' excruciating loss to the Raiders in Week 15? Here's what the veteran wide receiver told reporters after the game.
Las Vegas scored a controversial touchdown along the way. What a finish.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
Tom Brady rarely blows 17-point leads. His offenses rarely turn the ball over four times in a single half. Cincinnati made him do both, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. Kansas City claims another AFC West crown as Chargers overtake Dolphins.
The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn't enough. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting.
Detroit Lions won for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets to keep NFL playoff hopes alive.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
The play was so impressive, it looked like the Titans practiced it.
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Former RB Kerryon Johnson is still a Lions fan and proved it after Sunday's win over the Jets
Football's most dangerous running quarterback put on a dazzling display in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.