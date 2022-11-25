Rhamondre Stevenson's best plays from 112-yard game Week 12
Watch the best plays from New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson's 112-yard game against the Minnesota Vikings from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Season.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered precisely the clutch performance against a formidable defense the Vikings (9-2) needed to bounce back from a blowout loss to Dallas.
The Patriots tight end nearly had his second TD of the game.
A closer look at the controversial call that negated a Patriots touchdown.
A strong day of Thanksgiving football had an exciting finish, with the Vikings holding on to defeat the Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night. While it was a back-and-forth game for most of the contest, Minnesota took the lead for the last time early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver Adam Thielen [more]
Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34 left to push Minnesota past the New England Patriots in a 33-26 victory Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 receiving yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered the clutch performance against a formidable defense the Vikings (9-2) needed to bounce back from a blowout loss four days before.
