Rhamondre Stevenson removed from COVID reserve for Patriots

Patriots get key player back from COVID reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Help is on the way for the New England Patriots.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the league's transaction wire, giving the team another weapon back on the offensive end as it closes in on a return to the postseason.

Stevenson has 465 rushing yards and three touchdowns for New England out of the backfield, second on the team behind Damien Harris.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma last April, Stevenson is sixth among rookies in rushing yards.