The Patriots will have running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) for today’s game against the Raiders. Both players were questionable to play.

It’s good news for New England, which already had ruled out running back Damien Harris (thigh).

Meyers missed Monday night’s win over the Cardinals after being diagnosed with a concussion late in the Patriots’ Week 13 game against the Bills.

Besides Harris, the Patriots’ inactives are receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), safety Joshuah Bledsoe and defensive tackle Sam Roberts.

The Raiders will test the Patriots’ cornerback depth with Mills and Jones out.

The Raiders will have star running back Josh Jacobs (quad, hand). He is active after being questionable a fourth consecutive week.

He has not had a full practice since Nov. 24, going on the practice report the next day with a calf injury. Jacobs had a quad injury added to the report last week.

He has played 157 of 194 offensive snaps the past three games, getting 96 touches for 567 yards and four touchdowns. Jacobs injured his pinkie finger during the Thursday Night Football loss to the Rams in Week 14.

The Raiders’ inactives are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), offensive guard Alex Bars (knee), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), defensive end Tashawn Bower, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., offensive tackle Jackson Barton (back) and offensive guard Netane Muti.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers active for Patriots vs. Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk