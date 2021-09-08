Rhamondre Stevenson injury: Patriots RB dislocated thumb, per report

Report: Rhamondre Stevenson dislocated thumb at Pats practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Preseason standout Rhamondre Stevenson recently suffered what the New England Patriots hope was a minor setback.

The rookie running back dislocated his thumb in practice last week, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Wednesday. There's "some optimism" Stevenson could play Sunday in the Patriots' season opener against the Miami Dolphins, per Howe.

Stevenson had a stellar preseason, leading all rushers with 216 yards on 30 carries (7.2 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns. He also led all preseason ballcarriers in rushing yards over expected by a wide margin and earned glowing praise from both local and national media.

The Patriots have plenty of depth at running back with Damien Harris, James White, J.J. Taylor and special teamer Brandon Bolden also on the roster. But Stevenson played well enough this summer to potentially earn some touches behind Harris, so the team's fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma will be eager to suit up Sunday if he's healthy enough.

Kickoff for Patriots-Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

