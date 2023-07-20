Rhamondre Stevenson highly underrated in Patriots Madden 24 RB ratings

Player ratings for EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 24” have been trickling out, and New England Patriots fans are already upset with the overall rating given to running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots’ lead back was given an 80 rating, despite rushing for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also hauled in 69 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.

Not only did Stevenson not rank in the top-20 of rated NFL running backs, but he almost fell to 30th in the league as officially the 28th-ranked running back in the entire game.

Ouch.

To make matters worse, the game even has rookie Bijan Robinson rated ahead of him, even though the former Texas standout has yet to take his first official NFL snap. Make it make sense, somebody?

Stevenson will have a chance to show the game creators just how wrong they are when suiting up for his third season as the official starter for the Patriots.

James Robinson is also listed as a Patriot, but he was waived by the team back in June. So keep that in mind when perusing these official running back ratings for New England.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 80 overall

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 89

Agility: 83

Break tackle: 86

RB James Robinson: 75 overall

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88

Agility: 83

Break tackle: 87

RB Ty Montgomery: 74 overall

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 87

Agility: 85

Break tackle: 75

RB Pierre Strong Jr: 69 overall

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 92

Agility: 85

Break tackle: 77

RB J.J. Taylor: 68 overall

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 86

Agility: 83

Break tackle: 75

RB Kevin Harris: 62 overall

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 85

Agility: 77

Break tackle: 66

