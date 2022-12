Another comeback in a weekend of comebacks seemed to be happening.

This one was in Las Vegas as the Patriots fell behind the Raiders 17-3 but rattled off 21 straight points to take a fourth-quarter lead.

Bill Belichick’s crew grabbed the advantage on a 34-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter.

One of the keys to the rally came when Derek Carr was picked by Kyle Dugger, who returned it 16 yards for a score.

