Rhamondre Stevenson gets honorable mention in latest ESPN RB rankings

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson figures to have a bigger role in the offensive backfield in 2023. He took over the role as starting running back from Damien Harris last season and now appears to be in line for another big year.

He tallied 210 carries for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns, and he was efficient while doing so, averaging five yards per carry. Now, he looks to improve upon those numbers, as the Patriots offense will try to keep pace in a stacked AFC East division.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler put together a running back rankings after receiving feedback from NFL personnel, and Stevenson made the honorable mention portion of the list.

Fowler wrote:

Stevenson flourished as New England’s lead back, rushing for 1,040 yards on 210 carries along with 69 catches for 421 yards. “He’s sneaky fast but not explosive,” an AFC scout said. “He can run. Reminds me of Natrone Means a little bit — big, good feet, strong, solid grind-it-out player that will wear you down.”

Stevenson did manage to wear defenses down last season, and he even had two games of over 160 yards rushing. He will look to improve upon last year’s numbers in an offensive scheme that may be better suited to his style with Bill O’Brien calling the plays.

Advertisement

More balanced play-calling overall offensively could be the key for sustained success.

More Patriots News!

One player from every NFL team under pressure in 2023

Both Patriots tight ends receive mention in recent ESPN ranking

Kyle Dugger gets an honorable mention in ESPN's safety rankings

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire