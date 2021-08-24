Rhamondre Stevenson fits perfectly within Patriots power gap style run scheme

The comparisons between New England Patriots rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and retired running back LeGarrette Blount are legit. Stevenson, just like Blount, has decent speed and loves to break tackles. Nobody is saying Stevenson is an exact replica of Blount, but they have strikingly similar styles that fit perfectly into the Patriots’ power run scheme.

They both have patience behind blockers, lateral jump cuts using those blockers and the ability to shed arm tackles while maintaining north and south speed in the open field. Those three qualities are what must have led the Patriots to draft him in the fourth round in 2021.

With the Patriots offensive line showing consistent dominance in the run-game, Stevenson has shown his patience in Week 1 and Week 2 of the preseason. He ran for 193 yards and four touchdowns on only 25 carries. PFF has him gaining 5.6 yards after contact and going into Week 2 he was their highest-graded running back. Stevenson has the speed when running up the A/B gaps and also on the toss where he can get outside the numbers.

Where the Patriots offensive line excels is double teaming play-side defenders and then moving up to the second level and picking up linebackers, thereby securing lanes for their ball carriers. The Power O concept is where patience and vision from a running back is key. The Patriots run this play (above) a lot where Stevenson must use his vision to follow his pulling guard or lead blocking fullback while reaching edge or second level with ease.

On a second-and-2 against the Eagles (above), three of the five total offensive lineman were either lead blockers or needed to pick up a second guy upfield to help Stevenson gain an extra few yards. What makes Stevenson special is his ability to read the play and utilize those backside blockers to cut back to the inside.

The key to the gap power run game is maximizing all your resources with a designed point of attack. It’s up to the running back to navigate through those blocks that the lineman set up. Essentially, you need good vision and you need to be able to break tackles. That is why lateral jump cuts while maintaining speed is an important quality of Stevenson’s game.

It’s ideal to hit the designed gap with speed out of the gate, but Stevenson was forced to evade two tacklers even before reaching the line of scrimmage. This is how and why he has the highest average for yards after contact in the preseason. Stevenson has a solid burst when he cuts laterally using great body control even in the smallest of spaces; he continues to churn his legs which helps break through any and all arm tackles.

That brings me to his last attribute to his game that he was able to show over these last few weeks. This is his ability to shed arm tackles with EASE!

This isn’t anything new from Stevenson. This is what he did at Oklahoma as well.

If Stevenson is able to secure the last roster spot — which seems likely at this point — it will be because of these three attributes. Be sure to tune in when he goes against the New York Giants defense this upcoming week.

Ponytails Talking Pigskins – Rhamondre Stevenson Preseason Film Study – https://youtu.be/r8XTakTS3lo

