Rhamondre Stevenson breaks long TD run for Patriots

The crowd at Gillette Stadium to be getting restless on Sunday when the New England Patriots fell behind the Washington Commanders by double digits.

Were the Patriots playing to the level of their last-place status in the AFC East?

It was early and New England has rebounded.

After a Mac Jones TD pass, got the home team on the scoreboard, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff and rumbled 64 yards for a score.

After the PAT, the Pats suddenly had a 14-10 lead.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire