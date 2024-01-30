RHAM’s Troy Miller is a 1,000-point scorer in basketball. But he’s better known on the soccer pitch

HEBRON – Troy Miller has been playing basketball longer than any other sport he’s tried.

He scored his 1,000th point on Jan. 19 for RHAM in a game against East Catholic.

But Miller is better known as a soccer player. He was named an All-American last fall by the United Soccer Coaches Association, after he led the RHAM soccer team to the Class M semifinals, where the Raptors lost a heartbreaker in penalty kicks to Stonington.

He played for the first time for RHAM last fall, after playing his first three years of high school at Oakwood Soccer Club.

Now he’s in his final season of basketball, playing with his two friends, fellow seniors Sean Connolly, a pitcher who is going to play baseball at Stonehill, and Brady Hulland, who transferred from Xavier last season and is looking to play basketball in college.

“They’re competitors, athletes like me, even though we’re all going to college for a different sports,” Miller said. “We all love basketball.”

RHAM beat Stafford Monday night 58-48 behind 23 points from Miller and 20 points from Hulland, breaking a four-game losing streak. It’s been a bit of a rough season for the Raptors, who are 8-6.

Aside from the three seniors, they are young and inexperienced; Hulland, who was the quarterback for RHAM’s football team last fall, has had a back injury that’s been bothering him all season and while Connolly is a good athlete, he didn’t play basketball last year and this is his first season on varsity.

“I’m more of a rebound and defense kind of guy,” Connolly said. “(Basketball’s) great – it gives my arm a little break during the winter and spending time with the boys, you know?”

“They’re my friends; I wouldn’t want to be playing with anyone else,” Hulland said. “It’s been fun, definitely some ups and downs.”

Miller, who has played basketball all four years and ran cross country before playing soccer for RHAM last fall, takes charge on the court when he can. When RHAM was struggling Monday and Stafford took a 24-23 lead before halftime, Miller hit a 3-pointer to give the Raptors the lead back then had a layup at the buzzer to give them a 28-24 lead going into the locker room.

“He’s one of the kids that can manufacture stuff on the offensive end,” RHAM coach Todd Dean said. “We need him to take over that role on occasion.

“He’s just a really good athlete. I’m sure he’s good at golf and bowling and tennis. He has a good understanding of the sports he plays. It’s not just his ability but he also has a high IQ in what he does. That combination of being a good ballplayer, having the ability and understanding the game, it makes him stand out.”

Miller would like to play both soccer and basketball in college and is looking at Div. III schools where he can play soccer and walk on to the basketball team.

“Basketball was the first sport I started playing,” he said. “Soccer became my dominant sport but I just love both so I want to keep playing both as long as I can.”