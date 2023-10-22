RGIII recreates audio playcall of late Michigan football TD

When Michigan football backup quarterback Alex Orji returned to action after missing several games due to injury, it was assured that the Wolverines would find a way to get him involved in a game. And it also made sense that one of his biggest fans would get involved in a different, more creative way.

Former Baylor, Heisman-winning quarterback and ESPN color commentator Robert Griffin III made waves on a playcall last year when he called a Michigan game. When Orji scored a touchdown, he exclaimed, ‘There’s an Orji in the endzone!’ Considering NBC was on the call on Saturday and not ESPN (which no longer has Big Ten rights) Griffin took it upon himself to make the call.

And he did not disappoint.

Watch below:

The Alex Orji TD Call the Fans DESERVED pic.twitter.com/I8IJg5PAtg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire