RGIII pitches LSU football's Jayden Daniels for Heisman Trophy. I'm listening | Toppmeyer

Robert Griffin III called on Heisman Trophy voters to pay some mind to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

I’ve got my eye on him.

As a past Heisman winner, RGIII has a ballot. So do I. So does nearly everyone I know. Just kidding, but hundreds of ballots are cast for the most recognizable award in sports.

If Daniels keeps playing like he has these past six weeks, he’ll gather some votes.

He was fantastic Saturday in No. 23 LSU's 49-39 win at No. 22 Missouri that spared Brian Kelly the shame of a third loss.

At least credit Kelly for getting Daniels to LSU. Securing Daniels as an Arizona State transfer before last season and then developing him into a complete quarterback stands as Kelly's top maneuver in two years at LSU.

Daniels’ 389 yards of offense dug LSU’s defense out of a hole. Third down became Daniels’ cue to knife his way through Missouri’s defense.

Missouri had no answer for Daniels. Neither did Ole Miss, Arkansas or Mississippi State before Missouri.

“Jayden Daniels should be in everyone’s Heisman Top 5 list,” RGIII, who was ESPN’s color commentor for the game, posted on social media afterward.

Daniels is playing as well as anyone, but the trouble is, this is an individual award based partially on team success. Tim Tebow won the 2007 Heisman with a 9-4 Florida team. Since then, every Heisman winner except Louisville’s Lamar Jackson in 2016 has come from a team that won at least 10 games. Hitting that mark will challenge LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC).

Since the start of the College Football Playoff, playing for a team that's in playoff contention entering conference championship weekend has become something of an unwritten requirement to win the Heisman.

There again, Daniels faces a roadblock.

Jackson and USC’s Caleb Williams a year ago are the only players in the playoff era to win the Heisman off teams that didn’t qualify for the CFP. But, Williams’ Trojans remained in contention entering conference championship weekend.

LSU’s schedule sets up in Daniels’ favor, at least. Voters are suckers for Heisman moments in November against quality opponents, and LSU will face Alabama and Texas A&M in spotlight games in the season's closing weeks.

You don't win the Heisman on Columbus Day weekend, but Daniels has put himself on the radar of at least two Heisman voters.

Jalen Milroe

Sometimes, the formula to winning is complex. Other times, it's as simple as: The team with the better quarterback wins. No. 10 Alabama’s 26-20 victory at Texas A&M was a case of the latter.

The Crimson Tide had two turnovers and committed a whopping 14 penalties.

“This may be the record game for me in terms of messing up and still winning,” Nick Saban said.

A flawed win, but those count the same, especially on the road. Credit the quarterback with 321 passing yards compared to Max Johnson’s 239.

“Jalen played extremely well,” Saban said.

The Aggies looked as good if not better as Alabama at many positions. Just not at quarterback. The Tide couldn’t run the ball. Its defense played well in the second half, putting Johnson under frequent harassment, and Milroe took care of the rest.

Well, the Aggies’ Jimbo Fisher helped, too, when he elected to punt on fourth-and-1 from Alabama’s 45-yard line with the score tied late in the fourth quarter.

Putting the ball back in Milroe’s hands became a losing strategy.

Best line I heard this week

“Jayden Daniels, he’s got more moves than a military family.” – RGIII

Three and out

1. Six weeks into the season, Georgia is the SEC’s only undefeated team. The ACC, Big Ten and PAC-12 each have three undefeated teams. The SEC is just another conference this year. The best game Greg Sankey may witness this season was a Big 12 clash. The SEC commissioner attended Oklahoma’s 34-30 upset of Texas on Saturday, before he zipped to College Station to catch the conclusion of Alabama beating the Aggies. If the Big 12-outbound Sooners or Longhorns win the national championship, will the SEC try to take credit? Decent chance.

2. KJ Jefferson and Spencer Rattler could wage a battle of the one-man bands. Jefferson's arm or legs were responsible for all but 25 of the yards Arkansas gained in a 27-20 loss to Ole Miss.

3. I don’t have an AP Top 25 ballot this year. If I did have a ballot, I opined that I would’ve had Georgia ranked No. 3 — not No. 1 — entering its game against No. 20 Kentucky. A revision is due on my mythical ballot after the Bulldogs’ 51-13 dismantling of UK. I’ve got Michigan No. 1, then Georgia No. 2. “I could care less where anyone ranks us,” Georgia’s Kirby Smart said. OK, but how do you feel about mythical ballots?

