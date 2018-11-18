RGIII made his first NFL game appearance since 2017 - at receiver? originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

In his first action since 2016, Robert Griffin, III took the field for the Ravens, lining up at receiver.

The former Heisman Trophy winner faked an end around with Lamar Jackson and gave a nod to the crowd as he returned to the sideline.

Serving as a decoy on a first-quarter play would normally go unnoticed, but for the former first round draft pick it was a big step in his journey back to the NFL.

RG3 with that textbook decoy route 😂 pic.twitter.com/RIHtmzV7L1 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 18, 2018

Once an electrifying rookie for the Redskins in 2012, injuries, clashes with teammates and coaches and the emergence of Kirk Cousins led to his departure from Washington following the 2015 season.

After spending one injury-shortened season in Cleveland, Griffin spent the entire 2017 season out of the NFL.

He signed a one-year contract with the Ravens in April.

