RGIII has interesting front runner for 2022 Heisman Trophy
Robert Griffin III knows a little something about winning the Heisman Trophy, as he once took home the hardware as the quarterback from Baylor. But will his predictions for the 2022 Heisman come true?
RGIII is now a color commentator for ESPN, and he’s also taken the social media world by storm. He released his top players in college football, which, unsurprisingly, is comprised mostly of quarterbacks with one notable exception. Down the list are former front runners C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee. If they’re not the ones leading the charge at the moment, who is?
Here are his rankings, featuring eight Heisman Trophy hopefuls, in descending order.
Michigan football RB Blake Corum
TCU QB Max Duggan
North Carolina QB Drake Maye
Tennessee QB Herndon Hooker
USC QB Caleb Williams
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Jackson State QB Shadeur Sanders
Incarnate Word QB Lindsey Scott
