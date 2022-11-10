RGIII has interesting front runner for 2022 Heisman Trophy

Robert Griffin III knows a little something about winning the Heisman Trophy, as he once took home the hardware as the quarterback from Baylor. But will his predictions for the 2022 Heisman come true?

RGIII is now a color commentator for ESPN, and he’s also taken the social media world by storm. He released his top players in college football, which, unsurprisingly, is comprised mostly of quarterbacks with one notable exception. Down the list are former front runners C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee. If they’re not the ones leading the charge at the moment, who is?

Here are his rankings, featuring eight Heisman Trophy hopefuls, in descending order.

Michigan football RB Blake Corum

Blake Corum

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

TCU QB Max Duggan

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee QB Herndon Hooker

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

USC QB Caleb Williams

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jackson State QB Shadeur Sanders

Barbara Gantt-The Clarion-Ledger

Incarnate Word QB Lindsey Scott

Jason Bean-Reno Gazette

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire