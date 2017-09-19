RG3: I was put in an impossible situation because Mike Shanahan never wanted me

After spending most of this year unemployed and silent, Robert Griffin III decided this morning to speak up and give his side of the story of his career.

Spurred by former teammate Santana Moss ripping him, Griffin took to social media and explained that he thinks he never had a chance in Washington.

Griffin wrote that Mike Shanahan didn’t want him in 2012 and yet Griffin came in and led Washington to a division title anyway.

“Put in an impossible situation w/ a coach who never wanted me,” Griffin wrote. “Made players like Santana Moss a believer through hard work, film study. Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year.”

Griffin then wrote that when things went wrong in 2013, he was blamed when it was actually Shanahan who drove the team into a ditch.

“Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C’mon man. I have been the good soldier. Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don’t fit it. Never have. Never will,” Griffin wrote.

Last year Griffin earned the starting quarterback job with the Browns, but he was injured in Week One and didn’t return to the field until December. He’s proud that when the Browns finally got their one and only win of 2016, he was the one who led the way.

“Proved it in Cleveland. Voted Captain. Came back to play for my teammates just to help us win 1 game. With a broken shoulder. Stop the lies,” Griffin wrote.

The 27-year-old Griffin barely got a whiff of interest as a free agent this year and his NFL career appears to be done. But he wants his career to be remembered in a positive light.