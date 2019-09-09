RG3 posts reflective Instagram caption about long road to Week 1
It's been a long road for Robert Griffin III since he left the Cleveland Browns in 2016.
Griffin spent a year out of the league in 2017, and according to his Instagram post, considered a move back to USA Track & Field.
Perseverance 🔥@RGIII pic.twitter.com/6PJqLOniiH
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 9, 2019
But Griffin earned a roster spot through a tryout with the Ravens and spent the last year as a backup QB to Lamar Jackson and Joe Flacco. After a thumb injury kept him out of the entire preseason, he had to wait some more.
Yesterday, Griffin threw his first NFL touchdown pass in a regular-season game since 2016. The score came just a day after the birth of his daughter, Gameya.
MORE RAVENS NEWS:
Takeaways: The new guys can ball
Holy Hollywood: Brown blows up in Miami
The Right Foot: Historic first half for Ravens
RG3 posts reflective Instagram caption about long road to Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington