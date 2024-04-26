RG3 drops amazing Pearsall-Kelce comp in post-draft analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was busy during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, dropping instant analysis on social media for plenty of first-round picks.

That included the 49ers' No. 31 overall pick Ricky Pearsall, a wide receiver out of Florida that, in Griffin's opinion, shares traits with a certain superstar tight end. While Pearsall's swag and flair off the field resemble three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce's, the similarities don't end there for Griffin.

Ricky Pearsall doesn’t just look like Travis Kelce, his game has the same flavor to it. He knows how to use leverage to get open, knows when he is open and catches everything. Pearsall adds more playmaking versatility to the most offensively versatile team in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/pOiGMFx1xS — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2024

Kelce is known as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' most reliable target, and there's no reason why Pearsall can't become that for 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy.

But, if nothing else, the physical resemblance between Pearsall and Kelce is there.

With his stellar route-running ability and propensity to get open and hang onto the football, Pearsall offers Purdy and the 49ers a talented option over the middle -- and, if Griffin's comp holds up, plenty more wins could be on the way for San Francisco.

