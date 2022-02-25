RG3: Baker Mayfield needs a Joe Flacco-type of year

As long noted, quarterbacks and head coaches get too much of the blame and too much of the credit in the NFL. With that in mind, they get a lot of attention as well.

The Cleveland Browns, and most of their fanbase, thought they had answered their quarterback question after the 2020 season. While Baker Mayfield wasn’t a top-five quarterback during that year, he led them to the playoffs with smart play, accuracy and limited turnovers. Winning covered any warts in his game, as it does in most situations.

Unfortunately, injuries, inconsistent play and limited weapons led to a very bad 2021 season for Mayfield and the Browns. The quarterback question has risen once again. If winning covered warts, losing exposed any and every possible problem with the team.

A former Cleveland quarterback, and there are many of those, has weighed in on the situation. Robert Griffin III had a strong take on what Mayfield must do in 2022:

.@RGIII believes Baker Mayfield is under more pressure than anyone in the league 👀 "If he doesn't run the table and win a Super Bowl, I think we might've seen the last of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland after this next season." pic.twitter.com/Uck3Sl3rd9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 24, 2022

Joe Flacco ran the table setting himself up for a huge contract despite average, at best, play. If the Browns have that kind of run to the Super Bowl, it would be tough to move on from the quarterback.

If RG3 is right, Mayfield could play better than Flacco but lose his job because the team did not make it to the Super Bowl. If RG3 is right, 2022 is a Super Bowl or bust year for the former top pick.

Any chance Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and the Browns organization thinks the way RG3 does about Mayfield’s 2022 season?