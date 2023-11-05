RG Robert Hunt leads list of Dolphins’ inactives vs. Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins are set to play the ninth game of their 2023 campaign on Sunday, as they’ve traveled across the Atlantic for a battle with the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed five players as inactive, including right guard Robert Hunt.

Joining Hunt on this list are wide receiver Robbie Chosen, safety Brandon Jones, cornerback Kelvin Joseph and quarterback Skylar Thompson (emergency QB).

Miami and Kansas City kick-off at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

