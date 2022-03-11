RFK Racing dials back the clock to 2004 for Keselowski, Buescher throwbacks for Darlington

RFK Racing got a head-start on Darlington Raceway’s annual NASCAR Throwback Weekend this week, unveiling two retro-styled racers that pay homage to one of the organization’s best years — 2004.

Team owner/driver Brad Keselowski is set to drive a No. 6 Ford that owes its styling to Mark Martin’s No. 6 from that season. Teammate Chris Buescher will have a No. 17 Ford that takes its design cues from Matt Kenseth’s car in the 2004 campaign. Both cars will carry sponsorship from Socios in the May 8 event.

The organization was still known as Roush Racing in 2004, when Kurt Busch brought the Cup Series championship home to team owner Jack Roush. Martin finished fourth in the standings that season, and Kenseth — who won his lone Cup title the year before — was eighth.

Over the years the No. 6 has had many great drivers, including @markmartin. I‘m excited to honor Mark this year by running his 2004 paint scheme at Darlington. Thanks for the opportunity @SociosMS 😊👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/DxaE0p2q4F — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 9, 2022