RFK Racing will appeal L2 penalty to No. 6 team

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing announced Friday afternoon via a statement that the team will appeal the L2-level penalty NASCAR officials issued to its No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series team.

“In connection to the penalties announced yesterday by NASCAR, we have filed a notice of appeal and look forward to the opportunity to work through the process,” the statement read.

NASCAR officials issued an L2-level penalty to the No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team on Thursday morning, penalizing the team 100 driver points and 100 owner points. The penalty comes under Sections 14.1 and 14.5 in the NASCAR Rule Book, both of which pertain to the modification of a single source supplied part.

In addition to the points penalties, crew chief Matt McCall was fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four NASCAR Cup Series points races. Should the No. 6 team of Brad Keselowski qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, it will be penalized with the loss of 10 NASCAR Playoff points.

Next up: A three-member panel from the National Motorsports Appeals Panel will hear and consider the appeal at a later date.