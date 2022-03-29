RFK Racing appeal of L2 penalties to be heard April 7

RFK Racing’s appeal of L2-level penalties assessed after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be heard April 7.

NASCAR officials confirmed Monday three members from the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are scheduled to meet and consider the appeal a week from Thursday.

Competition officials issued the penalties last Thursday after an inspection at the NASCAR Research & Development Center revealed modifications to a Next Gen-specific body panel on the RFK Racing No. 6 Ford. Officials docked driver Brad Keselowski and the team 100 points in their respective standings, deducted 10 playoff points and issued a $100,000 fine and a four-race suspension to crew chief Matt McCall.

The penalty dropped Keselowski from 16th to 35th in the Cup Series standings. The driver-owner moved up to 34th in the points after Sunday’s 14th-place finish at Circuit of The Americas.

Keselowski told NASCAR.com Saturday at the Austin, Texas, circuit his team was focused on looking ahead, saying in part: “Just try to move forward here.”