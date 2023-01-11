RFK Racing announces new partnership with Esperion

CONCORD, N.C. — RFK Racing has announced that Esperion Therapeutics, a Michigan-based pharmaceutical company, has partnered with the team for a multi-year agreement pursuant to which Esperion will promote two cholesterol-lowering treatments — NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) and NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid). NEXLIZET will be featured on Keselowski‘s No. 6 Ford at this year‘s Daytona Speedweeks, including the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19. NEXLETOL will be featured throughout the season on Chris Buescher‘s No. 17 Ford.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Esperion discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren‘t being met by current treatment options.

“We‘re thrilled to have Esperion, a company that is making waves in the pharmaceutical industry, on board with us,” said Steve Newmark, president of RFK Racing. “We look forward to working with Esperion to create engaging content around their two products in NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL and showcasing their debut on the No. 6 for the famed Daytona 500. We‘re thankful to the team at Esperion and can‘t wait to introduce them to the sport in a big way in 2023.”

In addition to the Daytona 500 (Feb. 19, 2:30 p.m. ET, FOX), Esperion will serve as a primary on the No. 6 Ford at the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 21, 8 p.m. ET, FS1) and RFK‘s home track at Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 6, 2:30 p.m. ET, USA).

The brand will serve as a primary on the No. 17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 5, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX) and Martinsville Speedway in the spring (April 16, 3 p.m. ET, FS1) and in the fall (Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET, NBC).

“We‘re excited to partner with RFK Racing to increase brand awareness, and this sponsorship provides ample opportunities for community engagement and education to their large and diverse consumer base to advance awareness about the benefits of lowering LDL cholesterol and improving cardiovascular health,” said Sheldon Koenig, Esperion‘s President and CEO.

Keselowski enters his second season at RFK and 14th full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. With 35 Cup wins to his credit, he is set to make his 500th Cup start in 2023. Buescher, now in his fourth season back with RFK, embarks on his eighth full-time season of Cup competition.

At Daytona and Michigan, Keselowski has 19 combined top-10 efforts, including a win in the 2022 Duels where RFK swept the season-opening exhibition qualifying races. At the two-mile Michigan facility, he has top 10s in half of his all-time starts in his home state.

Coming off a victory in the historic Bristol Night Race, Buescher will carry the NEXLETOL banner at another short track in Martinsville, in addition to the race at Las Vegas.

The 2023 NASCAR season unofficially kicks off with the Clash at the Coliseum (8 p.m. ET, FOX) on Sunday, Feb. 5, in Los Angeles. Coverage of Daytona 500 week begins on Wednesday, Feb. 15, with full-field qualifying, followed by the Duels on Thursday, and a pair of practice sessions set to take place Friday and Saturday.