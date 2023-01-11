NASCAR Cup Series team RFK Racing has acquired sponsorship from Esperion Therapeutics, a Michigan-based pharmaceutical company.

In what the team called a multi-year agreement in a Wednesday morning announcement, Esperion will sponsor RFK drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher in several Cup races through its Nexlizet and Nexletol brands.

The sponsorship will begin at the Daytona 500.

“We’re thrilled to have Esperion, a company that is making waves in the pharmaceutical industry, on board with us,” said Steve Newmark, RFK Racing president, in a statement released by the team. “We’re thankful to the team at Esperion and can’t wait to introduce them to the sport in a big way in 2023.”

In addition to the Daytona 500, Esperion will serve as a primary sponsor on Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford at the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and at Michigan Speedway in August.

The brand will serve as a primary on Buescher’s No. 17 at Las Vegas and both Martinsville races (April and October).

This will be Keselowski’s second season as part owner of RFK Racing.

Also announced Wednesday was continuing sponsorship of Front Row Motorsports by Fr8Auctions, an Atlanta-based auction firm.

Fr8Auctions will sponsor Michael McDowell in the Cup Series and defending champion Zane Smith in the Craftsman Truck Series.

“This is a big milestone to be celebrated and admired,” McDowell said in a statement released by the team. “Fr8Auctions has been a loyal supporter of Front Row Motorsports and has been a critical part of our growth.”

Read more about NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson reveals car number, new team name NASCAR Power Rankings: Best drivers without a Cup championship B.J. McLeod gets expanded sponsorship deal for 2023

RFK Racing adds sponsorship for Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher originally appeared on NBCSports.com