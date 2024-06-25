RFEF trying to convince Barcelona winger to participate in Paris Olympics

The Spanish national team has already qualified for the knock-out rounds of the UEFA EURO 2024, and some of the Barcelona players have played a key part in this achievement.

Although the Iberians had already qualified for the knock-out round of the tournament, Ferran Torres played a key part in his side’s victory against Albania, as he scored the only goal of the match.

So far in this tournament, the winger has played an important role in the Spain team, and according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, he is also being considered for the country’s team for the upcoming Paris Olympics as one of the three players allowed over the age of 23. The RFEF has already tried to convince him to participate in this competition.

The list for this tournament will be announced by Spain this Wednesday, and as already reported, three other Barcelona players are also likely to get a call-up for this event. But Ferran’s case is different from these three players as he is playing a prominent role with Spain in the currently underway EURO 2024.

Thus, it would be quite difficult for him if he is called up for the Olympics, which are scheduled to start right after the end of the Euros. Furthermore, if called up for this competition, Torres will also have to miss out on the upcoming pre-season with the new Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick.

Personally, Torres likes to prepare in the best possible way, both mentally and physically, for any professional challenge, and if he participates in both the Olympics and the Euros, he will have very little time to rest and recover in between, while also not being able to recharge his batteries ahead of the strenuous season with Barcelona.

In this latter regard, he will also be looking to impress Hansi Flick in the coming pre-season, so he can have a prominent place in the squad for the upcoming season. Thus, if he gets a call-up, the former Manchester City winger will have to think a lot before making a decision in this regard.