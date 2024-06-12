RFEF to bring in former Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany

Former Valencia and Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany has found a new role just under a year on from his exit in Catalonia, and will join the Spanish national set up.

Alemany, who was courted by Aston Villa last year and spent two and a half years in charge with Jordi Cruyff at Camp Nou, will become Director General of Sport at the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Marca say that after meeting with President Pedro Rocha, an agreement is almost done.

He will take over from former Spain Sporting Director Albert Luque, who was dismissed last month, and is currently accused of coercion, following Luis Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso. His role will include the duties of Luque, but he will have more responsibilities and power.

It had been rumoured that Barcelona were considering bringing Alemany back last month, while Atletico Madrid negotiated with him late in 2023, but could not reach an agreement. His track record at Barcelona and Valencia is impressive, and he is highly regarded in Spanish football.