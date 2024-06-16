RFA Ryan Lindgren hopes to remain with Rangers: ‘This is where I want to be’

This figures to be an interesting offseason for GM Chris Drury and the Rangers.



New York has a ton of expiring contracts heading into this summer, but none more notable than defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who is officially set to become a restrictive free agent on July 1.

It’s still unknown if New York is interested in bringing back the scrappy 26-year-old, but Lindgren certainly made his intentions clear during his exit interview at Madison Square Garden.



“I love it here,” he told reporters. “It’s the best, I love the guys here, I love the city, and how loyal the fans are and how much they care about us. So I love being here and this is where I want to be.”

With his three-year deal expiring, Lindgren is certainly due for a nice little pay raise after establishing himself as a shutdown defenseman alongside one-time Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox on New York’s top pairing.



It remains to be seen whether or not the Rangers will want to meet the oft-injured defenseman’s demands, but he certainly sounds optimistic that the two sides should be able to come to terms on a deal.



“It’s up to Drury and my agent to see where things go,” he said. “But I’m definitely confident about the way they feel about me and the way I feel about being here, so we’ll see where things go.”

While Lindgren doesn’t bring much in the offensive end, coming off just a 17-point season, his toughness and fearlessness have quickly helped him establish himself as a favorite among the Blueshirts faithful.

In another display of that warrior-attitude, he revealed that he suffered a cracked rib during Game 6 of the Rangers’ second-round matchup with the Hurricanes, but of course, he didn’t miss any time.



“We have such a great medical staff here and they help you out and make you feel good before each game, so it was just dealing with the pain for the most part,” Lindgren said.



That’s just the latest example of numerous gutsy performances from the former second-round pick throughout his six tremendous seasons in the Big Apple.

While this year didn’t quite end as hoped after being overpowered by the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals, Lindgren is hoping to be able to run it back with the same squad next season.



“We have a great group here and a great staff,” he said. “You could look around the room and know we have the guys to eventually do it. So it’s exciting and everyone’s excited to get back to work and come back next year refocused and get back at it.”