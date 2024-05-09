Reynolds joins Hull FC on loan from Hull KR

Ben Reynolds won the Challenge Cup with Leigh Leopards in 2023 [Rex]

Ben Reynolds has joined Hull FC on a season-long loan from their city rivals Hull KR.

Reynolds, 30, only joined the Robins from Leigh in February after winning the Challenge Cup with the Leopards last year.

The half-back has played almost 200 games across his career.

“We’re pleased to add someone of Ben’s quality and experience of the game to our ranks for the remainder of the season," said Hull's director of rugby Richie Myler.

Reynolds only played twice for Hull KR this season, after ending his second spell with Leigh.

He kicked eight points in the final at Wembley last August when Leigh won the cup for the first time in 52 years.

He will be in contention to make his debut for his new club in Sunday's game away to Super League's bottom club, London Broncos (15:00 BST).