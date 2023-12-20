How Reynolds girls basketball's experienced backcourt has Rockets thinking state title

ASHEVILLE – Even in the first few weeks of the season, Reynolds girls basketball isn’t shying away from its goals.

Reynolds advanced to the third round of last year’s Class 4A playoffs. This year, after going down a class size, it has its eyes set on a 3A state championship.

Thanks to senior Julia Janus and junior Peyton Harvey, the Rockets’ experienced backcourt, Reynolds hasn’t missed a step on its way to a 6-1 start.

“They’re two of the hardest workers in our program,” Reynolds coach Amanda Whitaker said. “They’re in the gym constantly. They push each other to be better and they push their teammates to be better.”

Harvey and Janus are options 1A and 1B for Reynolds’ offense. So far, it’s been Harvey leading the scoring. The junior is averaging 13.6 points per game, up from 11.7 points a year ago. Janus has been taking care of the rest, averaging 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists on top of 11.8 points.

Reynolds’ Julie Janus, left, and Peyton Harvey in the game against Freedom High, December 12, 2023.

They’ve traded big performances through the first several games. Harvey scored 19 points with six rebounds in a win over North Mecklenburg on Dec. 1. Almost two weeks later, Janus had 15 points and 10 rebounds to record a double-double in a win over Freedom on Dec. 12.

Janus’ defensive intensity has been one of the keys to Reynolds’ strong start. The senior is averaging more than two steals per game, constantly working to pressure opposing point guards as they cross halfcourt.

“Defense turns into our offense,” Janus said. “If we do good on defense, our offense comes to us.”

Reynolds is the best team in Western North Carolina, according to HighSchoolOT. Not only are the Rockets aware other teams will want to beat them, they’re hoping for it.

The team has bonded over long bus rides, with their first three games coming on the road. Their first home game was against Lake Norman, the No. 2 team in HighSchoolOT’s state rankings.

The Rockets are welcoming tougher competition, knowing it will help them reach their goals later this season. The schedule, which includes teams like Lake Norman and Myers Park, is designed to prepare Reynolds for the playoffs.

Whitaker said frontloading challenging competition allows Reynolds to correct mistakes early in the season, rather than waiting until the playoffs to see what needs addressing.

“We know that people want to beat us, so we can’t let that happen,” Harvey said.

Peyton Harvey tries to get past Freedom High’s Sydnie Demiter, December 12, 2023.

Harvey and Janus appreciate each other’s passion for basketball. Their mentalities are similar, Harvey said, and she knows Janus always has her back.

Whitaker said the guards have consistently been teachable and willing to get better each day.

“I know that I can coach them hard and I know that they’re going to respond,” Whitaker said. “They have the heart just to play basketball and love basketball. That makes my job really, really easy because you can’t teach heart.”

Harvey said the team bonds over shopping and are planning to do a team Secret Santa exchange. They also enjoy bowling, building on chemistry they’ve developed through travel ball teams.

Harvey has played beside Janus for three years at Reynolds, and the two have played travel ball together for five years. Across that time, Janus has served as a mentor to Harvey.

“Freshman year especially, she took me under her wing and taught me how to be a leader,” Harvey said. “She’s a leader, and her being like that rubs off on me. When she leaves next year, I’ll have to step up.”

Before Janus officially passes the torch to Harvey and moves on to Division II Catawba College, where she committed on Dec. 7, they’ll play together one more year, working toward the same thing.

“We all have the same goal in mind – to win a state championship,” Harvey said. “As long as we’re all on the same page, it helps us to get better every day and push each other in practice.”

