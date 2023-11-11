How Reynolds football totaled 23 yards on offense and survived to reach the third round

ASHEVILLE – It became evident early during No. 7 seed Reynolds’ second-round playoff game against No. 10 Kings Mountain that it would come down to which defense made a bigger play.

With just six total points scored in the first 46 minutes, Kings Mountain had a chance to drive and win the game. But it was Reynolds’ defense that delivered the final blow, recording a safety to secure a 15-0 win and advance to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.

The Rockets (9-3) will play at No. 2 Hickory (12-0) at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17.

“You can’t say enough about how well we played defensively,” Reynolds coach Shane Laws said. “The way those defensive kids played all night long – the pressure stayed on them most of the night and they just kept delivering.”

Every time Reynolds needed a big play, the defense provided one. It needed them a lot – Reynolds totaled just 23 yards offense, going three-and-out on all but three possessions.

Kings Mountain’s offense had little issue moving the ball, finishing with 259 yards. Its problem came with keeping it. The Mountaineers turned the ball over on downs four times, including twice inside the red zone. Quarterback Kandan Zollo also threw three interceptions.

The biggest was by Reynolds senior defensive back Ty Johnson, who stepped in front of the route and returned the interception to the end zone. The touchdown was called back because of a penalty, but Reynolds scored its only offensive touchdown on the ensuing drive off the back of that momentum.

“After that first score, the only thing on my mind is if we keep them out of the end zone, we win the game,” senior linebacker Brandon Guest said. “That’s what we kept saying.”

The Mountaineers (10-2) had a chance at a two-minute drill, still trailing 6-0 late in the fourth quarter. Again, Reynolds’ defense made the big plays. After a 15-yard sack put Kings Mountain on its goal line, senior defensive end Kam MacDowell wrapped up Zollo to force an intentional grounding call and a safety to increase the Rockets' lead to 8-0.

Two penalties pushed Kings Mountain back to its 5 for the ensuing free kick, and Reynolds' Ayden Hines returned the onside attempt 14 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.

“I feel like they already had been defeated (before the last drive),” Guest said. “We were flying around, and they didn’t know what to do. … We knew we needed to get off the field and we win the game.”

Laws said his team’s experience showed. After losing three of its four nonconference games in close games against strong competition, Reynolds has won nine straight. As a result, in a similar situation tonight, they didn’t panic.

“This is a tough, tough group of kids,” Laws said. “When they season started and we were 1-3, everybody had doubts. We knew what was coming and we knew what we were getting ready for. These guys stayed the course.”

