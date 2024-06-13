Reynolds football loses Zion Ikeme, who had big freshman year, as transfer to Christ School

Sophomore defensive back Zion Ikeme announced on social media Wednesday he is transferring to play football at Christ School after spending his freshman season at Reynolds.

Ikeme starred on the Rockets' defense in 2023, recording 45 tackles, including 28 solo tackles, five interceptions and five pass deflections. He led the Mountain Athletic Conference in interceptions and earned All-WNC third-team honors, the only freshman to get recognized.

first off I wanna thank the man above.He has brought me so far and has pushed me to be who I am today. I wanna thank reynolds, my coaches and teammates for a wonderful season it was a great ride. But I’ve been given a great opportunity to attend Christ school next year.GoGreenies pic.twitter.com/nCY2jQFLDq — Zion ikeme (@zionikeme) June 12, 2024

Ikeme was set to play a bigger role for Reynolds this season. The sophomore also caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown and was expected to play the position more after the Rockets' top three receivers graduated.

The Greenies went 4-7 a season ago and are losing much of their production, but do get back sophomore quarterback Mason Holtzclaw, who has earned FBS offers to schools like Kentucky and UNC.

Reynolds freshman defensive back Zion Ikeme lines up against Roberson on October 20, 2023, at Roberson High School in Arden, NC. Ikeme is transferring to Christ School.

With the transfer, Ikeme will square off against brother JoJo Ikeme in The Game between Christ School and Asheville School, the oldest high school football rivalry in the Carolinas. JoJo Ikeme, a senior defensive back and wide receiver, transferred to the Blues from Reynolds ahead of last season.

Christ School has won 20 of the last 24 games, and its 12-game winning streak is the rivalry's longest.

Christ School won its first state championship in 2020 and has been state runner-up nine times.

Evan Gerike is the high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times.

