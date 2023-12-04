Reynaldo Pena out as Northwest football coach after three seasons

Reynaldo Pena is out as Northwest's football coach, athletic director Ashley McDonald confirmed to the Leaf-Chronicle on Monday.

"Northwest High School administration has made the decision to move in a new direction with leadership over the football program," McDonald wrote in an email. "We thank Coach Pena for his years of service with the football program. Administration will be actively seeking a new head football coach to lead the Vikings to a successful 2024-25 season."

MORE: Top Clarksville-area high school winter sports performers for Nov. 27 to Dec. 3

Pena, who is from South Carolina and previously coached in Georgia and Louisiana before arriving in Clarksville, served as defensive coordinator under former Northwest coach Neil Furnish. He was promoted to head coach when Furnish resigned after the 2020 season.

The Vikings were 4-26 in three seasons under Pena and went 0-10 this season, losing five games by at least 40 points. They have not finished with a winning record or made the postseason since going 6-5 under Vernon Wright in 2016. That year, they fell 56-39 to Macon County in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: TSSAA football: Reynaldo Pena out as Northwest coach after 3 seasons