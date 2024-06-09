Rex start slow, finish better, but deficit was too large to overcome

It only represented one run and one hit at the time, but Alex Bemis' lead-off home run for the Chillicothe Paints proved to be a sign of things to come for the Terre Haute-based Rex.

Bemis homered one more time after that and teammate Clay Burdette also went deep as the Paints poured it on the Rex 13-5 in Prospect League summer wood-bat baseball Saturday night at Bob Warn Field.

Burdette's second-inning solo roundtripper — which went to left field, similar to Bemis' first shot — increased the Paints' advantage to 2-0.

In the bottom of the third frame, Gustavo Nava beat out an infield single and designated-hitter Wally Diaz followed with a two-run homer to left-center to tie the score at 2-2.

The visitors broke the tie for good in the top of the fourth. Ty Hatfield singled and Ben Schechterman doubled off the left-center wall to put runners on second and third base, then Cole Raile lofted a sacrifice fly to deep right to plate Hatfield for a 3-2 lead.

Back-to-back four-run innings boosted Chillicothe's margin to 11-3, as Gabe Wright doubled home Diaz for the Rex between explosions of Paints.

Highlighting those outbursts were five straight singles by Jhors Gomez, Felix Polanco, Samuel Fabian, Trevor Coltenback and Burdette in the fifth and Bemis' two-run homer to left-center in the sixth.

The Paints tallied single runs in the eighth and ninth, leaving the Rex with a 13-3 deficit heading into the bottom of the ninth.

To their credit, they didn't quit and scored two runs to finish the contest.

Eli Riley got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Nomar Garcia to trot home from third, then Wright singled to right to send Cade Mason of Terre Haute sprinting home.

These same teams will do battle at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Bob Warn Field. Chillicothe (6-3) leads the Northeast Division of the Eastern Conference, while the Rex (4-5) sit in second place in the Central Division of the same conference. The Rex are two games behind the first-place Danville Dans.

CHILLICOTHE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Bemis dh 5-2-3-3, Gomez 2b 4-1-2-0, Polanco ss 3-1-1-1, Fabian cf 5-2-1-0, Coltenback c 5-3-2-1, Burdette 1b 4-1-2-4, Hatfield 3b 4-1-2-2, Schechterman lf 5-1-2-1, Raile rf 3-1-2-1. Totals 38-13-17-13.

REX (AB-R-H-RBI) — Wright cf 5-0-2-2, Kearns rf 5-0-2-0, Claudio 3b 4-0-0-0, Garcia ss 3-1-0-0, Cantu 1b 4-0-0-0, Cartagena 2b 4-0-0-0, Nava c 1-1-1-0, Mason lf 1-1-0-0, Diaz dh 3-2-2-2, Riley lf-c 2-0-0-1. Totals 32-5-7-5.

Chillicothe 110 144 011 — 13

Rex 002 010 002 — 5

E — Garcia. DP — CP 2, Rex 1. LOB — CP 13, Rex 7. 2B — Schechterman, Diaz, Wright. HR — Bemis 2, Burdette, Diaz. SB — Gomez, Riley, Wright, Diaz. CS — Burdette, Wright. SF — Raile, Hatfield, Burdette.

Chillicothe IP H R ER BB SO

Adelman (W, 1-0) 6.0 6 3 3 0 3

Brown 2.0 0 0 0 2 0

Shepherd 1.0 1 2 2 2 0

Rex IP H R ER BB SO

Guadamuz (L, 0-1) 4.0 9 7 7 2 3

Tobin 1.2 3 4 4 4 0

Zentko 1.1 2 0 0 2 3

McEwen 2.0 3 2 2 2 3

HBP — by Guadamuz (Raile), by Tobin (Fabian), by Shepherd (Diaz), by Shepherd (Riley). WP — Guadamuz, McEwen

Next — The Rex (4-5) and Chillicothe (6-3) will have a rematch at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Bob Warn Field.