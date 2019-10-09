Rex Ryan wouldn't pass on the Washington head coaching gig

As long as Bruce Allen is in charge of pretty much everything in the Washington organization, it’s hard to imagine that their new head coaching opening is über appealing.

Yes, there are only 32 NFL head coaching jobs on the entire planet, but a smart potential head coach would want to be in the best possible position, in terms of great ownership and management. Washington offers neither of those.

But at least one former head coach wouldn’t pass on the gig.

‘I would take it’

Rex Ryan said he'd be willing to become Washington's next head coach. (AP)

Rex Ryan is a regular on ESPN’s “Get Up” morning show.

On Wednesday, the four men crowded around the table on the show were discussing the Washington job. While others seemed dubious that it would be appealing, Ryan disagreed.

“Of course,” there will be interest, Ryan said. “I would take it. People are going to be lined up for this job.”

Ryan was fired by the Buffalo Bills with one game left in the 2016 regular season and hasn’t coached since.

Is he right?

Like we said, there are only 32 head coaching jobs. So maybe it’s more appealing than we give it credit for.

But the bombastic Ryan with Allen and Snyder doesn’t exactly sound like a match made in heaven. And Ryan is strictly a defensive coach, so he’d need a great offensive coordinator, especially if Washington is committed to developing first-round pick Dwayne Haskins for the long term.

I missed this one from Rex on @GetUpESPN commenting on #Redskins coaching vacancy...”I would take it” #HTTR pic.twitter.com/SSBAjjho0O — Earl Forcey (@EarlForcey) October 9, 2019

