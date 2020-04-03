Rex Ryan: Tua Tagovailoa is 'biggest gamble in the history of the NFL Draft'

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is perhaps the most intriguing player in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He has immense talent, both as a passer and as a player who can escape the pocket and pick up yards in the open field. Tagovailoa helped Alabama win a National Championship in 2017 and lost only two games as a starter in three seasons.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Tagovailoa wasn't able to finish the 2019 campaign due to a hip injury. He also suffered injuries to his finger, quad and knee, among others, during his Alabama career. So, his injury history is a real concern and something that teams must evaluate closely before drafting him, especially in the top 10. Spending a high first-round pick on a quarterback who's unable to realize his full potential because he can't stay healthy has the possibility to set back a franchise for many years.

Former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan said Friday on "Get Up!" that Tagovailoa is the "biggest gamble in the history of the NFL Draft."

Check out his reasoning in the video below:

"I think this is the biggest gamble in the history of the NFL Draft. ... Everybody knows about the three operations he's had. Really? Well I've heard he's had five operations."



-Rex Ryan on Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/1tAzDrwdJZ



— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 3, 2020

There are four quarterbacks likely to be selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

The first should be Joe Burrow, who led LSU to an undefeated national title-winning season and also won the Heisman Trophy. You could make a strong case, based on Burrow's 2019 stats, that he had the greatest individual season in college football history. The Cincinnati Bengals would be incredibly foolish to pass on him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Story continues

Listen and subscribe to Phil Perry's Next Pats Podcast here:

Tagovailoa could be the next QB off the board. The Miami Dolphins with pick No. 5 and the Los Angeles Chargers with pick No. 6 both need a franchise QB. After Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love have been projected to be selected in Round 1. Herbert is a likely top 10 pick. Love's landing spot is more difficult to predict, and some mock drafts have had him going to the New England Patriots at 23rd overall.

Tagovailoa has the ability to be the best QB in this draft class, but he's also among the riskiest players based on his injury history. It will be fascinating to see which team decides to take the gamble and bet on Tagovailoa fulfilling his impressive potential.

Rex Ryan: Tua Tagovailoa is 'biggest gamble in the history of the NFL Draft' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston