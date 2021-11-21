The war of words between Jets coach Robert Saleh and former Jets coach Rex Ryan has come to an end.

After Ryan bashed Saleh this week and Saleh fired back, the two talked privately. And Ryan said this morning on ESPN that he now thinks highly of Saleh and thinks the Jets are heading in the right direction.

“I was blown away by the guy,” Ryan said. “He’s got a direction for this football team. I’m telling you, Jets fans, the more I talked to him, the more impressed I was with Robert Saleh. I became a fan of his. Taking my call and all that speaks volumes about him. But it was more about, we put that stuff behind us. But it was about the future of this team, and I’m just telling you something, this guy’s got a great plan and I think they got it right.”

It’s been an ugly start to Saleh’s tenure with the Jets, and their defense looks like the worst in the NFL right now. But at least Saleh no longer has to worry about a very loud critic in Ryan.

Rex Ryan: I talked to Robert Saleh, he’s got a great plan for the Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk