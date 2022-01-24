Rex Ryan takes jab at Bill Belichick while giving credit to Tom Brady

For the second straight year, Tom Brady had a more successful season than Bill Belichick when it comes down to the numbers.

Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers further in the playoffs than the New England Patriots — and, that’s following a season that Brady won the Super Bowl with his new team. The 44-year-old almost put together a miraculous comeback against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but fell short by a field goal.

Now, for the first time in his career, the possibility of Brady retiring is seeming much more realistic as he approaches the age of 45. While discussing this topic, ESPN’s Rex Ryan weighed in on the “Postseason NFL Countdown.” He was giving huge praise to Brady and his importance to the Buccaneers, while throwing a quick jab at Bill Belichick.

“The reason the Bucs won the Super Bowl is because of Tom Brady, they know that,” Ryan said. “Some people in New England thought it was because of somebody else, they now know they were wrong.”

Belichick managed to put together a 10-7 season and make the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. And to be fair, the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills seems less brutal following the Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

But, objectively speaking, Ryan isn’t wrong about the amount of success each Hall of Famer has brought to their team over the past two seasons.

