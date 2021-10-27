Rex Ryan takes another shot at Robert Saleh, Jets coaching staff

Rex Ryan can’t help himself when it comes to taking shots at Robert Saleh and the Jets’ current regime.

Ryan blamed New York’s coaches for Zach Wilson’s four-interception performance against the Patriots in Week 2. Gang Green lost that game, 25-6. Ryan sounded off on the current coaching staff again after New England humiliated the Jets in Week 7.

“Complete embarrassment from Robert Saleh and his coaching staff,” Ryan said on ESPN’s Get Up. “By the way guys, here’s the scary thing. They’re coming off a bye. A bye. They got beat, a 41-point differential is tied for the worst in the history of the National Football League since the Super Bowl era.

“So, congratulations. There’s no passion. There’s no nothing.”

Ryan has said some outlandish things since his time as Jets head coach ended after the 2014 season, but his analysis of New York’s contests against the Patriots is pretty spot-on. The Jets didn’t seem to get the memo that their bye week was over, allowing a sub-.500 New England team to walk all over them. The Pats looked like they did in the Tom Brady era, which Ryan saw plenty of when he was New York’s coach.

“You saw a team that knows what the hell they’re doing, the coaching staff with a rookie quarterback, the New England Patriots,” Ryan said. “[Mac Jones] looks like a seasoned pro. You look at the other side, you’ve got a horrendous coaching staff with a quarterback that looks 100% lost.”

(Side note: Ryan is awfully positive in regards to Jones when doing so boosts his narrative. It wasn’t that long ago that he called, the QB a “peashooter,” though.)

The Jets will be tested by a much better Bengals team this weekend without the benefit of having Wilson. Instead, it will be Mike White under center with Wilson dealing with a sprained PCL that is expected to keep him out for 2-4 weeks.

Ryan thought things were bad against the mediocre Patriots. They might get worse when Cincinnati comes to town.

