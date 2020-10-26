Rex Ryan rips Cam Newton, Patriots for terrible performance vs. 49ers

Rex Ryan rips Newton, Pats after loss to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offense is the laughingstock of the NFL following their embarrassing Week 7 performance vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

In Sunday's 33-6 loss, the Patriots totaled only 241 yards. Quarterback Cam Newton tossed three interceptions before being benched in the fourth quarter, then Jarrett Stidham threw a pick of his own.

New England's continued struggles were dissected Monday morning on ESPN's Get Up, and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan did not hold back his criticism of Newton and the Pats offense.

"I love Cam Newton, but this is not Cam Newton," Ryan said. " I mean, not the guy we remember. It was fool’s gold Week 2. We all saw it. Man, he looked great. No, Seattle gives up 500 yards a game. What we’re seeing now is a guy that has poor mechanics. I know, I don’t know anything about quarterbacks, right? Well I know one thing. You better bend your knees and your hips to get anything on the football. He’s short hopping balls. I mean, he’s not accurate. It’s just awful.

“For three years now I think I’ve been saying how awful the talent is there. I don’t need Next Gen. stats even though they exist. There’s no separation. So guys can’t get open, he can’t hit them even if they are open. So this is a disaster right now in New England.”

After what we witnessed on Sunday, it's hard to disagree with Ryan's harsh assessment. Newton said it himself after the loss, he needs to be a lot better in order to put this Patriots team in a position to compete.

It won't get any easier for New England in Week 8 as it'll head to Buffalo to take on the AFC East-leading Bills. Newton will get another shot at redemption after Bill Belichick declared he'll "absolutely" continue as the team's starting QB.