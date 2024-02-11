Rex Ryan: Mike Zimmer doesn’t have DC job yet; Cowboys ‘so close’ to Super Bowl success

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan found himself- quite unexpectedly, for many observers- in the spotlight last week after it was revealed he had interviewed with the Cowboys for their defensive coordinator position.

On Super Bowl Sunday, he was back at ESPN’s pregame desk, sharing some insight as to why he threw his hat in the coaching ring after seven years away. He also dropped a mini-bombshell regarding the man reportedly taking that DC job in Dallas.

“First off, I’m not so sure that [Mike] Zimmer’s got that job right now. Not real sure about that,” Ryan said. “I can honestly say I don’t believe that’s a fact right now.”

Ryan paused as if he were expecting some dramatic reaction from his Postseason NFL Countdown cohosts, but in truth, it’s not an altogether shocking revelation. Word that Zimmer was Dallas’s choice first leaked out Thursday night just before the NFL Honors ceremony was set to begin. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones- while literally on the red carpet- even alluded to an imminent hire, saying he had “been on the phone all afternoon with our future defensive coach.”

Jones was said to be working the phones while in Las Vegas to firm up details with the 67-year-old Zimmer, but it’s not inconceivable to think that getting a contract drawn up and signed while the main movers and shakers of the entire league are all on-site for Super Bowl LVIII just wasn’t a top priority.

Especially if the two sides- who are very familiar with one another after Zimmer’s first stint with the Cowboys- have come to a gentleman’s agreement; finishing up the business once everyone gets back to The Star on Monday or Tuesday is just as good.

There’s no real indication that Zimmer is about to pull a Kliff Kingsbury move; the fact that pen hasn’t hit paper yet is a story that may not be worth watching.

But in addition to stirring up a controversy that likely doesn’t exist, Ryan also decided to shed some light on why he interviewed for the Dallas job in the first place.

“I’ve been out for seven years. I’ve never called another coach or anything like that. I called Mike McCarthy. And the reason I did is I want to be on this stage,” Ryan explained, gesturing to the field getting prepped for the championship game. “I want to be back on this stage, if I’m going to get back into coaching, have a chance at that. I think that with this roster, the way it is, offensively, special teams, and defense- I figured I could make maybe even a little of an upgrade- that they could be right here. That’s why I was interested.”

The 61-year-old Ryan hinted that he’s been approached about a return to the sidelines before, but never by a team he’d be interested in coaching.

“It’s funny how, ‘Well, should we get–?’ Ryan play-acted. “No. Your team has no chance at me, okay? That’s generally the case. I would only go at the right situation. And if it’s not completely right, then I’m not going. But this team, it is interesting, because they are so close to getting over that edge, and that’s why I think people would be interested in this job.”

Of course, to someone like Ryan or even Zimmer, the fact that McCarthy will helm the team on the final year of his contract may be part of it. A coordinator with extensive head coaching experience would easily be seen as the top candidate to take over the Cowboys should McCarthy find himself on the outs.

Even if the Cowboys rattle off another 12 wins next season, all eyes will be on what the Joneses do at the head coaching position. So if you’re Ryan, why not make a subtle last-ditch plea for the on-deck circle on national TV?

Zimmer’s official announcement may be a mere formality. But for now anyway, everyone involved is talking about a very attractive job that is- technically- still vacant.

