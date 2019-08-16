Rex Ryan makes incredible joke about feet on ESPN morning show

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has a complicated history with feet. When he was a member of the Jets, Ryan had to answer questions about a foot-fetish video that may have featured him and his wife. Ryan declined to address the video at the time, just saying it was “a personal matter.”

Since then, though, Ryan has quietly embraced that narrative in some not-so-subtle ways. Ryan once again brought it up during ESPN’s “Get Up” on Friday.

It happens as the crew is discussing former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bobby Carpenter. Apparently, Carpenter would have his toenails removed before the start of every season to prevent them from getting “smashed up,” according to Mike Greenberg.

When co-host Sam Ponder expresses her desire to not talk about the topic, Ryan chimes in with “let’s not talk about feet.”

That line gets some excellent reactions from pretty much everyone in studio. You can even hear members of the production crew laugh offscreen. On Twitter, Ponder said she had been preparing for Ryan to address the issue for years, but she still couldn’t keep it together.

While Ryan has never really confirmed anything, he appears to have a great sense of humor about the whole ordeal. It takes a certain level of confidence to bring up something that personal on live television.

