Jets react to beating Peyton Manning & Colts in 2011 | Time Machine Tuesday

Time Machine Tuesday returns to the 2010 NFL Wild Card round in January 2011, as Rex Ryan and the New York Jets beat Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts to move on to a matchup with the New England Patriots. Ryan, Mark Sanchez, Darrelle Revis, and more members of Gang Green talked about the victory, and their next challenge against Tom Brady and the Pats. Watch more Time Machine Tuesday: https://sny.tv/shows/time-machine-tuesday About Time Machine Tuesday: We’re searching hard for the best of vintage SNY, including interviews, guest appearances, commercials, and, of course, Gary, Keith, & Ron. Good content, like good wine, only gets better with age on Time Machine Tuesdays.