Rex Ryan hated Patriots' demeanor, 'The Patriot Way'

If there's a chance for Rex Ryan to bash the New England Patriots, you know he's going to take it.

The former New York Jets head coach detailed his hatred for the Patriots ahead of Sunday's AFC East rivalry matchup between the two teams.

"Your mentality is, you have to go in there like you're in a fistfight," Ryan said according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. "That has to be your mentality. I used to tell our guys, 'Don't take any crap off those guys. None. I don't care what that means. By any means necessary.'"

There was one specific reason why Ryan hated the Patriots so much, and it had a little something to do with the "Patriot Way."

"You know what ticked me off is they thought they were better than you, better than us, not just as a team, but they thought they were doing something special, they were a better organization," Ryan said. "That pissed me off, man. The Patriot Way. I was like, the Jet Way is to beat the hell out of you."

Well, when Ryan coached the Jets, they fared much better against New England than they have in recent years, although they still never had a winning record against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

The Patriots will take on the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

