Rex Ryan gives Bill Belichick huge compliment amid Patriots' win streak

Rex Ryan gives Belichick huge compliment amid Patriots' win streak

You know the New England Patriots are firing on all cylinders when even Rex Ryan is singing the team's and Bill Belichick's praises.

The Patriots extended their win streak to four games with Sunday's dominant 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

The former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst paid Belichick quite a compliment Monday morning.

"Bill Belichick, this is the best job he's ever done coaching," Ryan said on the "Get Up!" morning show. "... It's not just coaching, it's what he did in the offseason that makes Belichick different. He put in a $160 million (in free agency) and we've seen (Matt) Judon -- the defense is doing great because of having Judon there.

"You get Kendrick Bourne, who's finally showing up. Where the heck did he come from? That was a free agent signing. Hunter Henry, he's playing like the tight end everybody though he could be. You've got to give Belichick the credit."

Watch the full segment in the video below:

Ryan also had plenty of praise for Patriots rookie Mac Jones, who he described as a "peashooter at quarterback" in early October and predicted New England would miss the playoffs because of the 2021 first-round pick's lackluster play.

What a difference a month makes, right?

The Patriots have gone from a 2-4 team outside the playoff picture to a 6-4 record and the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The win streak should continue into Thursday when the Patriots play the struggling Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 11.

After that, they have two ultra-important matchups versus the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans and AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in back-to-back weeks.