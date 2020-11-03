Rex Ryan claims Patriots dynasty is 'over', says Tom Brady had bigger impact than Bill Belichek

ESPN NFL analyst and former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan believes that the Patriots dynasty in the NFC East and across the NFL is finally over.

Speaking on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin show, Ryan was asked if he believed that New England, who lost to the Bills, 24-21, on Sunday, and are now 2-5 on the season, still had a shot of making the playoffs as a Wild Card.

He didn't hold back.

"It's over, it's flat out over," Ryan said on the Patriots making the playoffs and essentially keeping their dynasty alive. "They're four games behind Buffalo...They're not going to a Wild Card. ...The playoff run is over and pass the torch to the Buffalo Bills. I think they're going to be behind Miami when it's all said and done as well, so we'll see.

"This is what I thought was coming."

Of all the things that has gone on with this new look Patriots team, Ryan pinpointed with one obvious — yet glaring — difference in this year's team.

"I told everybody that they have no weapons for the last three years, but they had the greatest player in the history of our game in Tom Brady. You see how great he is? He took this team to the playoffs and actually won a Super Bowl two years ago.

"It just shows also that the greatest player in the game has a hell of a lot bigger impact than the greatest coach in the game."

Ryan seemed to take a slight jab at his former rival Bill Belichek there with that quip, but it's a fair point nonetheless. The Patriots have been a shell of themselves this season after starting the year winning 2-of-3 and barely falling to the now 6-1 Seahawks.

The Giants face Brady and his Buccaneers Monday night, while the Jets will face the Patriots in Week 9, so we'll continue to monitor where these two teams end up by seasons end.