Rex Ryan changes heart after call with Robert Saleh: 'I think they got it right'

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan had a lot to say about the current leader of Gang Green, Robert Saleh, as the Jets' defense has been reeling since their bye week.

“This guy was supposed to be a defensive guru,” Ryan explained on ESPN's DiPietro and Rothenberg Podcast. “I heard everything and I take it personal on this one. ...Don’t ever compare this guy to me, this Robert Saleh to me.”

Saleh said "he knows where to find me," and Ryan did.

What are his thoughts about Saleh now?

"I reached out to him, talk to him and I was blown away," Ryan said during ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown. "I thought he was super smart and he's got a direction for this football team. The more I talked to him, the more impressed I was with Robert Saleh. I became a fan of his. Number one, taking my call and all that speaks volumes about him. But it was way more about -- we put that stuff behind us. But it's about the future of this team, and I'm just telling you something, this guy's got a great plan and I think they got it right."

So Ryan seems to be on the "All Gase, No Brakes" wagon now.