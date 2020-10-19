Rex Ryan blasts Patriots offense after loss to Broncos: 'This looks like a disaster'

Rex Ryan blasts Patriots offense after Week 6 loss: 'This looks like a disaster' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offense played poorly in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos, and Rex Ryan is not holding back in his criticism.

The current ESPN analyst and former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach appeared on Monday morning's edition of "Get Up!", where he gave an honest take on Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and the team's offense as a whole.

“Man, oh man, this looks like a disaster to me,” Ryan said. “I never saw that arm talent. He wouldn’t snap the football. He was kind of pushing the ball. ... He wasn’t accurate down the field, which we've seen throughout his career, but with Josh McDaniels, I give him so much credit because early through the season we've seen (Newton) be accurate in those deals. But this is scary to me.

“Look, we all know there’s no weapons out there, and the fact we see that highlight where Cam is sitting there waiting, waiting and waiting -- you have to throw guys open. Unfortunately right now, I don’t know if Cam is accurate enough or has the zip on the football to throw guys open.”

Newton didn't play at a high level Sunday. He completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 157 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 76 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. Newton has now thrown two touchdown passes with four interceptions in four games played -- not an ideal stat line.

In fairness to the Patriots, they were hurt by the lack of practice time over the last two weeks, and Newton himself missed a good chunk of that span after testing positive for COVID-19 before the team's Week 4 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Newton also isn't helped by the Patriots' lack of playmakers at the skill positions. Wide receivers Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry were non-factors versus the Broncos. Edelman caught two passes for eight yards, while Harry was held without a reception on two targets. Patriots tight ends failed to make a real impact, too.

Newton told WEEI on Monday morning that "there's no need to press the panic button." Sure, we're not even halfway through the season. But a loss to a good San Francisco 49ers team at Gillette Stadium on Sunday would drop the Patriots to 2-4 and keep them in third place in the AFC East.

The Patriots don't have a ton of time to make the necessary adjustments offensively. The AFC is loaded with good teams and earning a playoff spot isn't going to be easy.