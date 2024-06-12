Rex pick up road win, host Danville on Wednesday
It was Greene County night for the Rex on Tuesday in Prospect League baseball.
Bloomfield graduate Brett Sherrard pitched six strong innings for the win and Shakamak graduate Oscar Pegg hit a two-run homer as the Rex defeated the host Cape Catfish 6-3. Pegg's former high school teammate Brett Yeryar was also in the starting lineup.
Cooper Jauz led the way offensively for the visitors with a 2-for-3 performance that included a triple and two runs.
Also scoring in each of the Rex's three-run innings was Delvis Claudio, who was 2 for 4. Other offensive leaders were Nomar Garcia, 2 for 4, and Miguel Cantu, 1 for 4 with a double. Jake Porter pitched three scoreless innings to earn a save.
The Rex host the division-leading Danville Dans at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Warn Field.